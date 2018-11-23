Hugh Jackman would be ''open'' to playing a different superhero after stepping away from playing Wolverine after 2017's 'Logan'.
Hugh Jackman would be ''open'' to playing a different superhero.
The 50-year-old actor made his final outing as Wolverine in the 2017 movie 'Logan', but although he's hung up his claws, the star has admitted he would be interested in taking on a different crime fighting character.
Speaking to MTV, Hugh said: ''Oh yeah, I'd be open to that. Yeah, for sure. I mean, for me I never saw it as a superhero, even when I got Logan and I didn't know much about the X-Men series or comic book series, I was like 'these are great characters.' All of these people are flawed characters. Sure they have extraordinary abilities, right, but they are all really flawed, and that's what the movie's about. That's why people relate to it.''
If Hugh did take on another hero, he'd be following in the footsteps of actors including Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, who have both played multiple lycra-clad crusaders.
Ryan played DC's Green Lantern before bagging the part of Deadpool over at comic book rivals Marvel, and Chris Evans played the Human Torch in 20th Century Fox's version of the Fantastic Four, before going on to appear in several Marvel movies as Captain America.
Meanwhile, Hugh recently ruled out ever taking on Wolverine again, and dashed hopes of a collaboration between himself and Ryan as Deadpool.
He said: ''No [I won't play Wolverine again], but Ryan is relentless.
''He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms.
''I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...