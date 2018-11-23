Hugh Jackman would be ''open'' to playing a different superhero.

The 50-year-old actor made his final outing as Wolverine in the 2017 movie 'Logan', but although he's hung up his claws, the star has admitted he would be interested in taking on a different crime fighting character.

Speaking to MTV, Hugh said: ''Oh yeah, I'd be open to that. Yeah, for sure. I mean, for me I never saw it as a superhero, even when I got Logan and I didn't know much about the X-Men series or comic book series, I was like 'these are great characters.' All of these people are flawed characters. Sure they have extraordinary abilities, right, but they are all really flawed, and that's what the movie's about. That's why people relate to it.''

If Hugh did take on another hero, he'd be following in the footsteps of actors including Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans, who have both played multiple lycra-clad crusaders.

Ryan played DC's Green Lantern before bagging the part of Deadpool over at comic book rivals Marvel, and Chris Evans played the Human Torch in 20th Century Fox's version of the Fantastic Four, before going on to appear in several Marvel movies as Captain America.

Meanwhile, Hugh recently ruled out ever taking on Wolverine again, and dashed hopes of a collaboration between himself and Ryan as Deadpool.

He said: ''No [I won't play Wolverine again], but Ryan is relentless.

''He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms.

''I just said, 'You know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' Maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it for Deadpool.''