Hugh Jackman is working on a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman'.

The 50-year-old actor and the movie's director Michael Gracey have already started talking about a follow-up to the hugely successful 2017 movie, which is the third highest-grossing musical in history..

Michael told The Sun newspaper: ''When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it's only natural there is demand for a sequel.

''So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now.''

However, Michael admitted getting the original movie made took eight years as investors were unsure about its success.

He said: ''There were huge doubts about it for a very long time and some backers withdrew their money.''

A Hollywood source added: ''The critics hated it and it was predicted to be a massive flop. But then people power took over and there hasn't been a box office sensation like it in years.''

Hugh -who portrayed the late American showman P. T. Barnum in the musical movie - previously revealed that would love to do a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman' if the script was ''right''.

He said: ''If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out.''

However, the 'Logan' star admitted that with Disney buying 21st Century Fox - who released the movie - it could prove a challenge to get the much-loved characters, including Michelle Williams' Charity Barnum, Zendaya's Anne Wheeler and Zac Efron's Phillip Carlyle, back on the big screen.

He explained: ''We have a situation in the business where the company that did it has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now.''

Jackman said that musicals are hard work, but that the experience was one of the ''greatest joys'' of his life.

He continued: ''I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.

''But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life.''