Hugh Jackman won't be starring as Wolverine in a 'Deadpool' movie.

The 48-year-old actor has ruled out making a return as the metal claw-bearing mutant in the Ryan Reynolds-led superhero movie despite the team behind 'Deadpool' being desperate to secure the star for a role.

Asked what were the chances of seeing Deadpool and Wolverine appear in a film together, he said: ''It's sort of out of my hands because I'm an actor who's played Wolverine. I'm out. But if I was running the studio and someone else was playing Wolverine.''

Whilst 'Logan' director James Mangold added: ''I'm sure that's something they could pull together ... The reality for me is I've made two Wolverine movies in a row, so you're talking to a guy who's actually ready to direct Hugh Jackman in something else.''

Jackman had previously expressed a desire in seeing Wolverine meet the Avengers and admits it is a ''shame'' it will never happen now.

Asked what an Avengers and Wolverine movie would be like, he added: ''That would look like a miracle of business. It's a shame.''

However, Mangold was less up for the idea, adding to The Huffington Post: ''The films have gotten so damn crowded. It would probably look like one of these selfies with the Oscars with everyone just trying to cram into frame. But of course it would be exciting.''

Despite Jackman's unwillingness to star as Wolverine in the movie, the team behind 'Deadpool' want to find a way to include the Hollywood hunk, even if he just plays himself.

Speaking about their plans for the forthcoming production, writer Rhett Reese said previously: ''I like that. 'Deadpool' lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He's got the 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny.''