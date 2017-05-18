Hugh Jackman has ruled out starring as metal claw-bearing mutant Wolverine in a 'Deadpool' movie despite the team behind the superhero movie being desperate to secure the star for a role.
Hugh Jackman won't be starring as Wolverine in a 'Deadpool' movie.
The 48-year-old actor has ruled out making a return as the metal claw-bearing mutant in the Ryan Reynolds-led superhero movie despite the team behind 'Deadpool' being desperate to secure the star for a role.
Asked what were the chances of seeing Deadpool and Wolverine appear in a film together, he said: ''It's sort of out of my hands because I'm an actor who's played Wolverine. I'm out. But if I was running the studio and someone else was playing Wolverine.''
Whilst 'Logan' director James Mangold added: ''I'm sure that's something they could pull together ... The reality for me is I've made two Wolverine movies in a row, so you're talking to a guy who's actually ready to direct Hugh Jackman in something else.''
Jackman had previously expressed a desire in seeing Wolverine meet the Avengers and admits it is a ''shame'' it will never happen now.
Asked what an Avengers and Wolverine movie would be like, he added: ''That would look like a miracle of business. It's a shame.''
However, Mangold was less up for the idea, adding to The Huffington Post: ''The films have gotten so damn crowded. It would probably look like one of these selfies with the Oscars with everyone just trying to cram into frame. But of course it would be exciting.''
Despite Jackman's unwillingness to star as Wolverine in the movie, the team behind 'Deadpool' want to find a way to include the Hollywood hunk, even if he just plays himself.
Speaking about their plans for the forthcoming production, writer Rhett Reese said previously: ''I like that. 'Deadpool' lives in a world where Hugh Jackman is out there. He's got the 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' cover that he staples to his forehead in the first movie, so maybe he could meet Hugh as Hugh. That would be really funny.''
The band perform for Stephen Colbert on his 'Late Show'.
An old theory has returned that Avril is not actually Avril at all.
A summary of the newly announced 2017 BET Award nominations.
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...