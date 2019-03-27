Hugh Jackman will wear custom tap boots from R.M. Williams for his world tour.

The 50-year-old star will be sporting the special design - hailed as a world's first and created to combine his love for both tap dancing and boots - during his upcoming 'The Man. The Music. The Show.' world tour.

The prototype pair were first given to Hugh as a gift when he visited the clothing brand's workshop in Adelaide, Australia, and he has since worked with R.M. Williams to further develop them.

In a clip showing off the boots shared on Instagram, Hugh said: ''Very exciting day, here with my R.M. Williams signature boots, with brand new taps on them, testing driving these little babies before my tour. I bet Mr. Williams never thought that would happen with his boots! I love it.''

It's been revealed the 'Greatest Showman' actor will wear them during a special tap routine on his tour.

Hugh - who recently confirmed he will be back on Broadway in 2020 as he takes on the lead role of Professor Harold Hill in the latest version of Meredith Wilson's 'The Music Man' - previously revealed he has always felt ''very natural'' on stage.

He recently said: ''I remember when I was about five or six doing 'Camelot' on stage at school and, from that moment I went on to the stage, it felt very natural to me.

''Halfway through the show they out a big crown on my head, which was too big and it slipped down and covered my entire face.

''I thought 'Oh no this is a disaster' but then I heard an uproarious laugh from the audience and thought 'No, it's all good, it's fun'. I fell in love with it then and I've been that way ever since.''