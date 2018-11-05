Hugh Jackman was his son's ''wingman'' when the teenager wanted to impress a girl.

The 'Logan' actor admitted 18-year-old Oscar - his oldest child with wife Deborra-Lee Furness - isn't usually impressed by his career but the youngster sought help from his dad when he met someone on a beach.

Hugh recalled: ''Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me.

''He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.' ''

But the 50-year-old actor - who got married in 1996 - doesn't think he's the right person to ask for dating tips.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's been 25 years, I wouldn't even know how to pretend to have game. It's been way too long.''

The 'Les Miserables' star still enjoys date nights with his wife - with whom he also has 13-year-old daughter Ava - and admitted nothing makes them happier than staying at home and enjoying a few drinks while playing a game.

However, the Australian actor admitted Deborra isn't bowled over by his favourite hobby; jigsaw puzzles.

He said: ''We're both foodies, so I could be cooking, or going out. We love art galleries.

''Deb is not a theatre girl, unfortunately, so my date to the theatre is always someone else.

''You want to know the secret truth? Make a martini at home and play backgammon.

''If I had it my way, we would be doing jigsaw puzzles, which she says is not sexy, so I have moved up to backgammon. I don't know if it's James Bond, but anyway, it does work.''