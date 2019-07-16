Hugh Jackman has warned his fans to stay vigilant, after an alleged scammer set up fake social media profiles.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter account on Monday (15.07.19) after he was made aware of an alleged scammer who has been setting up fake profiles in the star's name in order to promise meet and greets, and take money from his fans.

He wrote: ''Hi ALL:

''Thanks so much for making me aware of people using my name and likeness to create fake social media accounts. I understand these people are asking you for money to meet me. (sic)''

The 'Greatest Showman' star then urged his fans not to give anyone their financial information.

He added: ''Please know this ... I have and will never ask anyone to pay to meet me on social media. Please do NOT give anyone you do not know your personal or financial information!

And Hugh also slammed social media for being ''dangerous'', as he warned his followers that the fake profiles are a ''scam'', and pleaded that they keep themselves ''safe''.

In his message, the 'Logan' actor wrote: ''Social media, when used correctly, can be amazing. I love that it allows me to share my journey from every part of the world. However, it can also be dangerous. Please hear me ... If someone claiming to be me is asking you for money ... It is a SCAM. Please keep yourselves and your family safe.

''Love HJ (sic)''

Currently, Hugh is on his concert tour, which kicked off on May 7 in Glasgow, Scotland. Since the tour began he has visited several cities including Toronto, Amsterdam, Las Vegas, and Dublin, and will continue touring until October, when he plays his final show in Mexico City on October 20.