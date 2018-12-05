Hugh Jackman wants to ''reunite'' the cast of 1999 movie 'Oklahoma!' and has been in contact with Coronation Street's Maureen Lipman to reprise her role as Aunt Eller.
Hugh Jackman wants to ''reunite'' the cast of his 1999 film 'Oklahoma!' to perform with him on stage.
The 50-year-old Australian actor played Curly McLain in the movie directed by Trevor Nunn, which is based on the Richard Rodgers and librettist Oscar Hammerstein II musical of the same name.
The movie featured the entire 1998 London revival cast from the Royal National Theatre and Hugh has a ''little idea'' to reunite with his castmates when he tours his 'Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show' tour in 2019 and he has already been talking to his former co-star Maureen Lipman - who played Aunt Eller - about his plan.
Speaking to Heart Online, Hugh said: ''I was emailing Maureen the other day. I have a little idea, but I think I'm going to have to do a little 'Oklahoma!' reunion and try and get a bunch of them out on stage. I haven't even told them yet, so they're gonna read it here first. It's the most exciting news for me, I'm so excited about it I can't tell you. My big break internationally was in the West End doing 'Oklahoma!' and I've not performed here since.''
The 'Logan' star is hugely excited about his upcoming world tour and admits doing a concert tour has been on his ''bucket list'' for many years.
He added: ''This is a bucket list for me, I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not everyday I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland. You're gonna hear songs from 'The Greatest Showman', from 'Les Mis', from stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End and on Broadway. You're gonna hear a lot of stories about myself. It's very self-indulgent, the entire thing. It's all about me. It's about the first 50 years of my life. I'm going to dance and sing and pretend that I'm 30. I'm going to have an orchestra, dancers, singers. When I go to any kind of show, I love that sparkle where I feel like something happens that night that doesn't happen any other night, so that will be the goal.''
