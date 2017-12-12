Hugh Jackman has insisted he will never play Wolverine again but said he would love to see the character join the Marvel Cinematic Universe if Disney the movie and TV studio assets of 21st Century Fox.
The 49-year-old actor portrayed the iconic Marvel comic book character eight times across the 'X-Men' series and his own standalone franchise - and had a cameo in 'X-Men: First Class' - but made it clear after shooting 2017's 'Logan' that he would never return to the big screen as the adamantium enforced mutant.
However, Disney - who purchased Marvel Studios - are currently in negotiations to secure the film and TV studio side of 21st Century Fox - who own the rights to the Marvel created 'X-Men' and 'Fantastic Four' franchises.
Jackman thinks the prospect of those characters joining the rest of the Marvel family is very excited but is adamant cinema goers will never see him in the MCU.
Speaking to Collider, Jackman said: ''It's interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and The Hulk and Wolverine together.
''And every time I saw an 'Avengers' movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them, like, punching them all on the head.
''But it was like, 'Oh well, that's not gonna happen,' and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline - it was just the possibility of it and who knows what's gonna happen, obviously - I was like, 'Hang on!' But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.''
