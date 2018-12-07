'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman is being lined up to be a judge on a new TV talent show being developed by 'American Idol' producer Nigel Lythgoe, according to the new issue of America's Star magazine.
Hugh Jackman is reportedly being lined up to be a judge on a new talent show being developed by Nigel Lythgoe.
The 69-year-old British TV producer - whose previous successes include UK TV show 'Pop Idol' and 'America Idol' - is developing a top secret television project for US audiences and he has earmarked 'The Greatest Showman' star for a spot on the panel due to his Hollywood and musical successes.
A source told the new issue of America's Star magazine: ''He sees Hugh as the ultimate feel-good judge, and they both share a love of dance, so they've been kicking around some ideas.
''Hugh's 50 and realising his days doing stunt-heavy action flicks are numbered, so going in a different direction and tapping into his theatrical side might not be so bad. Plus, he loves mentoring up-and-coming actors, and he could potentially earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode.''
Since hanging up his adamantium claws as Marvel Comics anti-hero Wolverine, Jackman has been embracing his musical side and he is heading out on his 'Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show' world tour in 2019 which will see him perform songs from his stage and screen musical projects and share stories about his incredible career.
Speaking about his excitement, Jackman said: ''I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not every day I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland. You're gonna hear songs from 'The Greatest Showman', from 'Les Mis', from stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End and on Broadway. You're gonna hear a lot of stories about myself. It's very self-indulgent, the entire thing. It's all about me. It's about the first 50 years of my life. I'm going to dance and sing and pretend that I'm 30. I'm going to have an orchestra, dancers, singers. When I go to any kind of show, I love that sparkle where I feel like something happens that night that doesn't happen any other night, so that will be the goal.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...