Hugh Jackman is set to play politician Gary Hart in upcoming movie 'The Frontrunner'.
The 48-year-old actor - who most recently starred in 'Logan', his final big screen outing as superhero Wolverine - will portray the real-life politician-and-diplomat in Jason Reitman's upcoming movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Hart was considered the frontrunner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination until his campaign was hit with revelations of an extramarital affair with Donna Rice which resulted in him pulling out of the race.
The race for the White House was eventually won by Republican candidate George Bush H. W. Bush.
The screenplay, written by veteran political journalist Matt Bai, former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jay Carson and Reitman, is based on Bai's 2014 book 'All the Truth Is Out'.
Reitman is no stranger to political films; he covered Washington lobbyists in his debut film 'Thank You for Smoking' and he's currently involved in the post-production of 'Tully' starring Charlize Theron and this new project will see him reunite with Bron Studios.
Reitman and Helen Estabrook are producing the movie through their Right of Way Films alongside Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert.
Jackman can next be seen in 'The Greatest Showman', in which he plays circus pioneer P. T. Barnum.
