Hugh Jackman ''teared up'' when he saw Pink and her daughter perform 'The Greatest Showman' song 'A Million Dreams'.

The 50-year-old actor starred in the 2017 movie as P.T. Barnum, and recently saw the singer and her seven-year-old daughter Willow - whom she has with husband Carey Hart - perform the track, which features on the movie's soundtrack, before a concert in Australia.

He told Entertainment Tonight: ''Well, they were amazing. I got to see them backstage at the show when they were down in Australia and, you know, they were really touched by the movie and it meant a lot to them and the fact that they reached out and asked to do this [and] Willow actually sang, it meant the world to me. I teared up when I saw that video for the first time.''

The video, which was released last week, shows Pink and her daughter working to recreate the track from the film, as the 'So What' hitmaker features on the 'Greatest Showman - Reimagined' album, which features the songs from the film redone by several big name artists.

Meanwhile, Pink documented her meeting with Hugh in August this year, where she praised him for being a ''rare unicorn''.

She said on Instagram: ''Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life.

''This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too. #Repost@thehughjackman (sic)''

Their meeting came after Pink had battled ''excruciating pain'' as a result of a gastric virus she had been struggling with for days, and the 'Wolverine' actor was quick to dub her as ''inspiring''.

He said: ''The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring (sic)''