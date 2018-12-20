Hugh Jackman has turned down Ryan Reynolds' offer to join him on his world tour.

The 'Greatest Showman' star is hitting the road in 2019 to perform songs from the hit musical - as well as tunes from the likes of 'Les Miserables' - and he has teased his showbiz pal, who recently spoke about joining him for the live shows.

Speaking to 'Extra', Hugh joked: ''He's like, 'I've been working on my dancing.' I'm like, 'Dude!'''

The 'Wolverine' actor also revealed Ryan has been trying to convince him to reprise the superhero role for a crossover with 'Deadpool' - but he's not been swayed yet.

He laughed: ''If [Ryan] has his way, it's literally every day. I answer every fourth day because it would be embarrassing if I never answered him.''

And while Hugh, 50, might not be ready to let Ryan, 42, join him on his first-ever world tour, he does have some special guests in mind to treat his fans.

He said: ''I'm asking everybody I want, even crazy asks ... I'd love P!nk to come with Willow and sing 'A Million Dreams', I'd love Sting to come, I would love Janelle Monae, I would love Audra McDonald to come, I would love Kelly Clarkson - there's so many people that I would love to come.''

Last month, Hugh announced plans to hit the road with his 'The Man. The Music. The Show' in 2019.

The actor confirmed plans for multiple dates across Europe, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.

Hugh will perform tracks from 'The Greatest Showman', 'Les Miserable' and more from Broadway productions and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.