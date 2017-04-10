Hugh Jackman believes his wife Deborra-lee Furness fell for him when he sang 'You and I' to her - and she still asks him to perform the song when she's ''tipsy''.
Hugh Jackman's wife asks him to serenade her when she's drunk.
The 'Logan' actor has been happily married to Deborra-lee Furness - who he met on the set of TV show 'Correlli' - since 1996 and he believes singing show tunes was what made his wife fall for her, and even now she still loves listening to his voice.
He said: ''I think she probably first fell in love with me when I sang 'You and I' from the musical 'Chess'.
''Well, maybe not entirely because of that but it did't hurt my chances.
''Deb will still ask me to sing it for her at home, although she's usually a bit tipsy.''
The 48-year-old actor - who has children Oscar, 16, and Ava, 11, with his spouse - felt an instant ''connection'' with the actress-and-producer and couldn't be happier with their life together.
He gushed to The Lifestyle Library: ''Meeting Deb was a blessing. We have a beautiful life together.
''There was something that clicked between us right away.
''It was the feeling you get when you sense this connection that tells you this is the kind of woman you want in your life.
''You don't even think about it - you just know that it's going to work between you and that's exactly how it's been ever since.
''I wasn't even looking to settle down at the time, I was happily single.''
And Hugh admits his success would be meaningless if he didn't have his 61-year-old wife and their children.
He gushed: ''They're the basis of everything I do.
''It would mean very little for me to have a successful career and not be able to share it with my family.
''Work has its satisfactions but it is nothing compared with the joy you take in being with your family and looking after your kids.''
