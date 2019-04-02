Hugh Jackman's son finally thinks he is ''really cool''.

The 50-year-old actor has earned some serious brownie points with his son Oscar, 18, now he is appearing in stop-motion animation movie 'Missing Link'.

He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''My character is adventurous and goes off to find Sasquatch, the 'Missing Link'. Zach's hilarious. I love this project because my son, a fan, loves the stop-motion thing with the real puppets. He thinks my doing this now means I'm really cool. And - since my kids are teenagers - this is not easy to achieve.''

Meanwhile, Hugh - who also has Ava, 13, with his wife Deborra-lee Furness - previously revealed how he became his son's ''wingman'' when the teenager wanted to impress a girl.

Hugh recalled: ''Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me. He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.' ''

And 'The Greatest Showman' star feels his ''blessed'' children have a ''responsibility'' to help others.

He shared: ''My kids have so many advantages. And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others. My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people doesn't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live.''