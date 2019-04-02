Hugh Jackman says his 18-year-old son Oscar finally thinks he is ''really cool'' now he is appearing in stop-motion animation movie 'Missing Link'.
Hugh Jackman's son finally thinks he is ''really cool''.
The 50-year-old actor has earned some serious brownie points with his son Oscar, 18, now he is appearing in stop-motion animation movie 'Missing Link'.
He told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''My character is adventurous and goes off to find Sasquatch, the 'Missing Link'. Zach's hilarious. I love this project because my son, a fan, loves the stop-motion thing with the real puppets. He thinks my doing this now means I'm really cool. And - since my kids are teenagers - this is not easy to achieve.''
Meanwhile, Hugh - who also has Ava, 13, with his wife Deborra-lee Furness - previously revealed how he became his son's ''wingman'' when the teenager wanted to impress a girl.
Hugh recalled: ''Once he was on the beach. He was talking to a girl, he was about 13, he was talking to a girl, who I guess to be about 15, and he started walking towards me. He came up to me and he started walking ahead of the girl, and he goes, 'Dad, Dad, Dad, she's coming over. I told her you're Wolverine, just go with it.' I was like, 'I am the wingman for my 13-year-old boy.' ''
And 'The Greatest Showman' star feels his ''blessed'' children have a ''responsibility'' to help others.
He shared: ''My kids have so many advantages. And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others. My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people doesn't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...