Hugh Jackman sends a secret message thanking his wife Deborra-lee Furness whenever he wins an award.
Hugh Jackman sends a secret message to his wife whenever he wins an award.
The 'Greatest Showman' star - who has children Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, with spouse Deborra-lee Furness - believes he owes his career to his partner and always has a special way of thanking her for his success when he steps on stage to accept a prize.
He said: ''Every time I go out on stage, if I go to an awards ceremony, or if I present the Oscars, I put my hand on my heart and I look for her in the crowd.
''That's my way of thanking her because for me, that's what really matters.''
The 49-year-old actor claims his wife has always had bigger dreams for his career than he did and never gave up on her belief he'd be a success.
He said: ''It would have been impossible without her. She always believed in me, knew I'd make it and I thought she was crazy, that she was merely in love and she was wrong.
''From the beginning she said, 'I know where you're going.' There is a power in dreams. I've worked hard but, somehow, the one who did all the dreaming was her.''
But though Deborra-Lee is the dreamer in their relationship, Hugh admits he is ''living'' in a dream because things have turned out so well for him.
He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''It's a really exciting time. My last two films have been very personal.
''They've taken up many years of my life. I also formed part of the production teams for them, which could not be more different.
''So I go from 'Logan', which is a very serious study in pain, loss, and the consequences of violence, to 'The Greatest Showman', which is cheerful, upbeat, unabashedly generous, inspiring feel-good and bright, and is made to bring a smile to your face, with all that singing and dancing.
''It's a dream, a dream Hugh Jackman is living.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...