Hugh Jackman made a ''simple but powerful choice'' to safeguard his marriage.

The 'Logan' actor and his wife Deborra-lee Furness - who have adopted children Oscar, 19, and Ava, 15, together - made a pact early on in their union to always check in with one another when their lives reached a ''crossroads''.

In an extract from 'The Father Hood: Inspiration for the New Dad Generation', published by WHO magazine this week, Hugh said: ''Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life. Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back.

''But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?'''

The 'Les Misérables' actor previously revealed that the key to his 23-year marriage is ''intimacy''.

He said: ''People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together - good, bad, fears, successes.

''Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other.''

The 'Greatest Showman' actor loves nothing more than spending time with his family.

He said: ''Going to our country house, lighting a fire at night and roasting marshmallows is my favourite thing to do.''

The Australian star previously admitted he feels his ''blessed'' children have a ''responsibility'' to help others.

He shared: ''My kids have so many advantages. And I want them to know that they have a responsibility to use those advantages to help others. My kids are constantly reminded about how lucky we are in our family. We're ridiculously blessed. We live in a beautiful home in places that other people dream of. But in terms of the world, we're even more blessed. One out of six people doesn't have clean drinking water. They can't comprehend how we live.''