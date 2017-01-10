Director James Mangold's movie - the third stand-alone for Jackman's X-Men character - will be the Australian star's final turn as Wolverine.

The film will also feature Brits Patrick Stewart, as Professor X, and Richard E. Grant.

The Berlin International Film Festival will begin on 9 February (17). The coveted Golden Bear prize will be awarded on 18 February (17). Dutch film director Paul Verhoeven will lead the event's jury.