Hugh Jackman's wife and children are ''sick'' of hearing 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack.

The 50-year-old actor is ''still excited'' about the music from his popular movie but after it has continued to dominate the charts since its release in December 2017, his spouse Deborra-lee Furness and their kids Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13, don't want to hear it any more.

He said: ''It's not my world. I'm not a recording artist, I've done a few cast albums, so my kids and even my wife are getting so sick of it - they're like, 'It's the 20th week at Number One!' I'm still excited about it.''

The Australian actor - who portrayed circus owner P. T. Barnum in the musical - accepts that some people didn't like 'The Greatest Showman' because it is ''quite commercial'' but that doesn't bother him and he'd be far more concerned if ''nobody'' had enjoyed the film.

He told NME: ''If I invented chocolate ice cream and people came up to me and said 'I hate chocolate', then alright - that's OK. There's loads of people who love it.

''In the end, I'm a storyteller. I'm an actor who tells stories. Some people didn't like 'The Greatest Showman' and that's fine with me.

''It meant a lot to a lot of people. If you spend a lot of time on something and nobody likes it, then that's a little difficult because you think 'Wow, I've really gone off track here. I really thought this would connect and it didn't.'

''Of course people are sniffy; it's quite commercial, it's down the middle, there are people who wanted us to do different things with the character than what we were doing.''