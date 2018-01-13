Hugh Jackman's children have cameos in 'The Greatest Showman'.

The 49-year-old actor's son Oscar, 17, and 12-year-old daughter Ava were frequent visitors to the set of his latest musical and they had a great time enjoying a brief moment in front of the camera.

Asked if the kids had visited the set, Hugh - who is married to Deborra-lee Furness - said: ''Yes. They're both in the movie as spectators in the crowd. They were there for about three days and they both really enjoyed it.''

Oscar has previously made another brief appearance in another of his father's movies, 'Australia', but he found the experience so boring, it put him off any ideas he might have had about pursing acting himself.

Hugh told Britain's OK! magazine: ''Oscar was in 'Australia' when he was 10 years old and [director] Baz Luhrmann had him do the same thing four days in a row.

''Literally walk up the steps and walk across and down and he said, 'I don't know how you do your job Dad, this is the most boring thing I've ever done.'

''I was like, 'Great, mission accomplished.' ''

However, the 'Logan' star may find it harder to dissuade his daughter from a life in the spotlight.

He said: ''She would love to be on stage to sing and dance and also become a chef. I always respond that a chef is good.''

Ava was particularly impressed when she saw 'The Greatest Showman' once it was complete.

Her father said: ''They loved it. Ava said, 'Dad, this is by far the best movie you've ever done.' She's 12 and so it's right down her alley.''