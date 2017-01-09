The Canadian actor lost out at the Golden Globes on Sunday night (08Jan17) to Ryan Gosling in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category for his star turn in La La Land.

But Hugh still has high hopes for the Deadpool star, after first starring opposite him in the character for 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“I’ve been out there campaigning,” Hugh told Variety of the awards buzz surrounding Ryan. “I think he should be nominated for everything. That stuff is not easy, when you know how much of it he wrote himself and created to keep that tone. Hats off to him.”

In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Ryan starred as Wade Wilson, the man who becomes Deadpool after a rogue experiment leaves him disfigured but with new powers.

“He wasn’t in the Deadpool costume in my movie. He was laying the groundwork,” Wolverine actor Hugh explained. “He came down to Australia. It was the writer’s strike, so we couldn’t have a writer. Literally, the script would say things like, ’Deadpool comes in, talking a mile a minute, very funny’. Uh, where’s the dialogue? We’d say: ‘Yeah man, do whatever you can’.”

While a comic book movie has yet to be nominated for an Oscar, Australian star Hugh has high hopes this could soon change.

And looking to the future Hugh says fans shouldn’t hold their breath for another Wolverine/Deadpool outing, as he’s officially hanging up his claws after this year’s (17) Logan.

“I’m hesitating, because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong. I’m at the point where I’m finishing up.

“In terms of a theory, it’s a great idea,” he added.