Hugh Jackman tries to remind himself regularly why he fell in love with his wife Deborra-lee Furness.
Hugh Jackman ''resets'' his marriage ''all the time.''
The 51-year-old actor has been with his wife Deborra-lee Furness since 1996 and believes they're still madly in love after 25 years because they ''make time for each other'' and remind themselves why they fell for one another in the first place.
Speaking to PEOPLE, the 'Logan' star explained: ''We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time. I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets.''
The 'Greatest Showman' star previously said he and Deborra - who have children Oscar, 19, and Ava, 14, together - had made a pact early on in their relationship to always check in with one another when their lives reached a ''crossroads''.
He explained: ''Before we had kids, Deb and I made a pretty simple but powerful choice to look each other in the eye at every crossroads in life.
''Those crossroads are sometimes big, sometimes they're small, sometimes you don't even realise they're crossroads until you look back.
''But at those moments, we said we'd ask each other, 'Is this good or bad for our marriage?' Or, now that we've got kids, 'Is this good or bad for our family?'''
The 'Les Misérables' actor previously revealed the key to his marriage is ''intimacy''.
He said: ''People talk about intimacy and assume that means in the bedroom. Of course it is that, but really, intimacy is being able to share everything together - good, bad, fears, successes.
''Deb and I had that from the beginning. We've always been completely ourselves with each other.''
