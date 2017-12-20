Hugh Jackman is a huge Ed Sheeran fan.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor thinks the 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker is an amazing storyteller and loves the personal nature of his songs.

He told Magic Radio: ''I don't think there is anyone better than Ed Sheeran at telling a story. I listen to Ed Sheeran all the time. 'Castle on the Hill' really moves me and I think it's beautifully done. Not only does it tell his story but he is quite open about his friends.''

And the 49-year-old actor - who has children Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, with wife Deborra-Lee Furness - thinks Ed probably ran the lyrics by his childhood pals before including them in the song because it is so easy to identify who he is singing about.

He added: '' I was just thinking about it yesterday when I was on the rowing machine, I thought I wonder if he rang them and said hey are you cool with these lyrics? Everyone in the town is gonna know who they are talking about and actually I thought, I bet he did ring them and I bet they are all okay because in the end he does it with such affection.

''Yeah let's say Ed is my number one right now.''

But it seems the 'Logan' actor may be wrong because Ed, 26, has previously admitted the personal nature of his lyrics have cost him friends in the past.

He recently said: ''There have been songs that ended friendships.

''But the whole point is to get s**t out and put it in a song so I feel better. It's selfish, but people like it.''

Asked which songs lost him friends, he added: ''Ones that are spiteful.''