Hugh Jackman has dubbed Pink as ''inspiring'' after she returned to the stage following her hospitalisation for a gastric virus.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' hitmaker - who has Willow, seven, and 18-month-old Jameson with her husband Carey Hart - performed at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday (11.08.18) after being forced to cancel several concerts due to suffering ''excruciating pain'' as a result of a gastric virus she had been battling for days.

And amongst the crowd at the show was 49-year-old actor Hugh, who was amazed at the singer's energy.

Posting a picture of himself with the singer, Hugh wrote: ''The amazing @pink One of the best concerts I have ever seen! And, she's been sick all week. Inspiring (sic)''

Pink then reposted the picture on her own account, and added: ''Some people, if you can believe it, are even better in real life.

''This guy is one of those rare unicorns. and my daughter was damn happy too. #Repost@thehughjackman (sic)''

Hugh wasn't the only famous face to support Pink following her hospitalisation either, as fellow singer Katy Perry also paid a visit, to spend time with the star and her daughter.

Posting a picture of Katy with Willow, Pink wrote in a separate Instagram post: ''Thank you @katyperry for coming to the show and for pretending to be a lizard with my girl:) we love you darlin'! (sic)''

Previously, the 'So What' hitmaker hit out at paparazzi for criticising her for looking happy after snapping photos of her whilst she spent time with her brood at Byron Bay after calling off her first show.

In part of a lengthy Instagram post, she wrote: ''Our next show will be Saturday, and until then I will be drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.

''That's a warning to paparazzi, you might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I'll try to control the smiling.

''My sincere apologies to any of the ticket holders that this has affected, the rescheduled dates will be announced today. Thank you for your patience, compassion, and support. I look forward to rocking out with all of you as we have done for many many years.''