Hugh Jackman has called Stan Lee a ''true gentleman'' and ''creative genius''.

The Marvel Comics maestro sadly passed away on Monday (12.11.18) aged 95, and now the 'X-Men' star - who played Wolverine in the superhero franchise - has praised the comic book pioneer.

Appearing on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: ''Let me just say, to the family and to the legions of fans, that I remember Stan as a true gentleman who had this glint in his eye. He's a creative genius.

''He thought outside the box. He created a whole universe that changed the lives of many people - mine included.''

Hugh, 50, can recall how Stan would always receive so much love and respect from his fans wherever he went.

He added: ''If you ever want to get a real understanding of where you're at in the world, you think, 'I'm Wolverine. I'm walking into Comic-Con ... This is a good day for me.'

''I was on a red carpet and I was the only one on there, and no one was taking my photo, because at the other end was Stan Lee. There were about 300 photographers and interviewers - just on Stan!''

Describing his hero as ''one of the greats'', the 'Logan' actor had also taken to social media to honour Stan following the news of his death.

He wrote on Instagram: ''We've lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and to have helped bring one of his characters to life.''

In collaboration with artist Jack Kirby, Stan created characters like Black Panther, Nick Fury, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Inhumans, as well as teaming up with his own brother Larry Leiber and Jack on the creation of Ant-Man and Thor, and again with Jack, Larry, and Don Heck on one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, Iron Man.

Stan also joined forces with artist and writer Steve Ditko - who passed away in June this year - to create the legendary web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, as well as Doctor Strange.

Artist Don Heck helped Stan bring to life Hawkeye, whilst Bill Everett was the artist who aided Stan in creating the 'man without fear', also known as Daredevil.