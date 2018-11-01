Hugh Jackman partied ''till two in the morning'' to celebrate his 50th birthday, according to his wife Deborra-lee Furness.
The 'Front Runner' actor marked the milestone - which he hit on October 12 - with a star-studded gathering including the likes of Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett and Ivanka Trump.
While his wife Deborra-lee Furness revealed the party went on into the early hours, Hugh added to Extra: ''We danced a lot...
''At one point, every woman in the party was on top of this table. How? I mean, it was... it was... yeah, it was one of those... parties where your kids are like, 'This is the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen.' ''
Deborra-lee will have been happy that her husband embraced the celebrations in the end, after he previously said he'd rather something low-key.
He said: ''I'd probably like a dinner party for 10 - so we're going to meet somewhere in the middle. We'll do something and it's going to be fun. But no speeches. No speeches.''
And in a separate interview last month, the 'Greatest Showman' star joked his wife - whom he married 22 years ago - would invite ''the entire city if New York'' if she could.
He teased: ''If Deb had her way... the entire city of New York would be coming to a party.... So the entire New York City is coming, and if you're watching this and you're not invited, I'm sorry, because everyone else is coming.''
Hugh - who has children Oscar, 18 and Ava, 13, with his wife - also admitted he wasn't too fussed by the idea of lavish gifts, and his favourite ever present was a journal each with his children's names on the front to give to them when they turn 21.
He added: ''I am not a very materialistic person, to be honest. I have a journal and that was one of the greatest gifts my wife ever got me.
''When both of my children were born she gave me a journal with their names on it so I've been writing in those for both of them and I'll give each journal to them when they're 21.''
