Hugh Jackman had never read an X-Men comic before he was cast as Wolverine.

The 50-year-old actor played the iconic comic book character for 17 years, with his first outing in 2000, and he admits he ''embarrassingly'' didn't know what a wolverine was.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, he said: ''Embarrassingly, I didn't know what a wolverine was ... And I presumed it was a made-up name for the comic book. I'd never read an X-Men comic. I'd never seen a wolverine ... So I presumed it was a wolf.''

Meanwhile, Hugh - who had to bulk-up to portray Wolverine - previously admitted he had ''never'' lifted any weights before filming 'X-Men'.

Speaking about his work-out regime, he said: ''Before 'X-Men' I'd never lifted a weight in my life. I used to work at a gym and I'd make fun of all the guys in the weight room. I thought the way they'd look in the mirror for two hours a day was ridiculous.''

And Hugh''didn't compromise on anything'' when making 'Logan'.

He explained: ''There is not a frame of this film where I can say I didn't put everything into it. I couldn't have made this film if I didn't make the decision within myself that this was the last one. I just didn't compromise on anything. I was a pain to a lot of people, because I don't get another shot at this. This is a character I love. I owe my career to this character.''