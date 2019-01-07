Hugh Jackman says the secret to his relationship with Deborra-lee Furness is that they have never been away from each other for more than 14 days at a time.
Hugh Jackman has never been away from his wife for more than two weeks.
The 'Greatest Showman' star believes that not staying apart from his spouse Deborra-lee Furness for more than 14 days at a time is the secret to their relationship.
He said: ''She has the two-week rule. No roles that take you away that long. That was that rule, which we've kept for 25 years.''
And the 50-year-old actor says being honest is important in a relationship.
He added: ''Even if it's embarrassing, even if you're shameful, even if you've screwed up, be honest. If you can trust each other, that's better. She knows more about me than anybody else.''
Hugh knew it was love with Deborra-Lee almost instantly.
He told Sirius FM: ''A few weeks into my relationship with Deb, she said, 'By the way, do you think this is going anywhere? I'm going to live in New York.' I was like, 'Yeah, all right - coming.' When you fall in love with someone, what you're actually getting a glimpse of is the real them. That's why it feels so great, like, 'Ah, I don't have to pretend to be something.'''
Hugh previously revealed he ''knew very early'' that his wife was ''the one''.
He said: ''I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew [she was the one]. She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me. I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me.''
