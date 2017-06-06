Hugh Jackman says the secret to his long-lasting and successful relationship with Deborra-lee Furness is meditation.
Hugh Jackman's secret to his long-lasting relationship with Deborra-lee Furness is meditation.
The 'Logan' star believes mediating with his wife and their friends helps keep their romance strong.
Asked what makes their relationship work, Hugh said: ''Meditation!''
Whilst Deborra-Lee added to People magazine: ''We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It's a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.''
Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actor previously praised his wife, calling her ''the greatest thing'' that has ever happened to him.
He said: ''It gets better and better, I can honestly say that. She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me. She was the star and I had this major crush on her. Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that, I didn't talk to her for about a week.
''I had a dinner party and I invited her over and about 20 other people. And she said, 'What's a matter, have I annoyed you? You're not talking to me anymore. What have I done wrong?' and I said - I'd had a couple - and I said 'oh look, I've got a crush on you, I'll get over it.' And she went, 'Oh really,' '' and I was like, 'Oh, this is bad.' And she goes, 'Yeah, I got one on you. too.' And I'm like, 'Oh, great!' So that was it.'''
And Hugh previously quipped his slogan in life is ''happy wife, happy life''.
Asked if he has a slogan he lives by, he said: ''Have a go. The other one, the most important one, is drummed into me every day. Happy wife, happy life. That's the slogan. We're about to celebrate our 20th.''
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...