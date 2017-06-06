Hugh Jackman's secret to his long-lasting relationship with Deborra-lee Furness is meditation.

The 'Logan' star believes mediating with his wife and their friends helps keep their romance strong.

Asked what makes their relationship work, Hugh said: ''Meditation!''

Whilst Deborra-Lee added to People magazine: ''We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It's a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.''

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old actor previously praised his wife, calling her ''the greatest thing'' that has ever happened to him.

He said: ''It gets better and better, I can honestly say that. She's the greatest thing that ever happened to me. She was the star and I had this major crush on her. Everyone did. The whole crew had a crush on her and I was so embarrassed by that, I didn't talk to her for about a week.

''I had a dinner party and I invited her over and about 20 other people. And she said, 'What's a matter, have I annoyed you? You're not talking to me anymore. What have I done wrong?' and I said - I'd had a couple - and I said 'oh look, I've got a crush on you, I'll get over it.' And she went, 'Oh really,' '' and I was like, 'Oh, this is bad.' And she goes, 'Yeah, I got one on you. too.' And I'm like, 'Oh, great!' So that was it.'''

And Hugh previously quipped his slogan in life is ''happy wife, happy life''.

Asked if he has a slogan he lives by, he said: ''Have a go. The other one, the most important one, is drummed into me every day. Happy wife, happy life. That's the slogan. We're about to celebrate our 20th.''