Hugh Jackman would love to do a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman' if the script was ''right''.

The Australian star portrayed the late American showman P. T. Barnum in the musical movie and would jump at the chance to don his top hat again.

He said: ''If a genuine opportunity came up where it felt like the right thing to do, then yep, I'd get the top hat back out.''

However, the 'Logan' star admits that with Disney buying 21st Century Fox - who released the movie - it could prove a challenge to get the much-loved characters, including Michelle Williams' Charity Barnum, Zendaya's Anne Wheeler and Zac Efron's Phillip Carlyle, back on the big screen.

He admitted to BBC Radio 5 Live: ''We have a situation in the business where the company that did it has been sold to Disney, so there are a lot of spinning plates right now.''

Jackman says that musicals are hard work, but that the experience was one of the ''greatest joys'' of his life.

He continued: ''I'm not sure what they would do, but it did take a while to get the first one up, and it's not to be underestimated how difficult it is to get a musical up and going.

''But it's clear to me and to everyone that people love these characters. I loved this movie, I loved this character and it was one of the great joys of my life.''

The 'Wolverine' actor also revealed that he auditioned for 2001's 'Moulin Rouge', but the leading part of Christian ended up going to Ewan McGregor - who starred alongside Nicole Kidman's Satine - and that he was also keen to star in 2002's 'Chicago', but after not getting the former role, he decided to give up.

He told the station: ''I really wanted to be in 'Moulin Rouge', I auditioned for that one.

'''Chicago' was another movie that I wanted to be in, and I kind of let that one go.''

Meanwhile, Jackman recently announced his first world tour.

The 50-year-old actor will perform 'The Man. The Music. The Show' for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.

Hugh will perform tracks from 'The Greatest Showman', 'Les Miserable' and more from Broadway and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The mammoth run of dates kicks off on May 13 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, followed by shows at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam