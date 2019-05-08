Hugh Jackman was joined on stage by his 'The Greatest Showman' co-star Keala Settle on the first night of his 'The Man. The Music. The Show' world tour in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday night (07.05.19).

The 50-year-old actor's audience erupted in loud cheers when 43-year-old Keala stepped out to sing 'This Is Me' from the hit musical movie - which starred Hugh as circus master P.T. Barnum and Keala as bearded lady Lettie Lutz.

Following the concert, Keala shared a photo of herself and Hugh hugging backstage on her Instagram page, and wrote: ''You did it, my brother @thehughjackman. Thank you so much Glasgow for an incredible opening night. #ssehydro #themanthemusictheshow. (sic)''

Keala has also been also confirmed to be joining Hugh in Glasgow on Wednesday (08.05.19) and Thursday night (09.05.19). It is not yet known if she will be a permanent fixture on the rest of the tour.

'This Is Me' won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song last year and was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Hugh's concert tour sees him perform from 'The Greatest Showman' plus the music of 'Les Miserable' and his Broadway shows and musical movies such as 'Oklahoma!' and he admits getting the chance to do the shows is a ''bucket list'' moment for him.

He previously said: ''This is a bucket list for me, I'm so lucky that I get to do movies and theatre but it's not every day I get to do arenas and go around the UK and Ireland. You're gonna hear songs from 'The Greatest Showman', from 'Les Mis', from stuff I've done from the last 25 years on stage, in the West End and on Broadway. You're gonna hear a lot of stories about myself. It's very self-indulgent, the entire thing. It's all about me. It's about the first 50 years of my life.''