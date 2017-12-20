Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has revealed he is still ''madly in love'' with his wife Deborra-lee Furness.
The 49-year-old actor has been married to his actress wife for the last 21 years and, on reflection, Hugh thinks he's fortunate to have fallen in love with Deborra-Lee before his movie career really took off.
He shared: ''One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened.
''We can kind of see all the ups and downs for what they are. Our priority is our family, and we're there for each other no matter what.''
In fact, 'The Greatest Showman' actor actively reminds himself that he wouldn't be where he is today without his wife.
And as a result, he always makes the 62-year-old actress his priority, regardless of the occasion.
He explained to PEOPLE magazine: ''Even at the Oscars, I walk out, I put my hand on my heart and I always look to Deb in the audience.
''Straight afterwards, I will not see anybody in my dressing room until Deb's been in. Because that is my foundation, that is the rock, that is the foundation of our family, and therefore my life.''
The high-profile couple - who met on the set of the Australian drama 'Correlli' in 1995 - have two kids together, Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12.
And Hugh feels that irrespective of the ups and downs in his acting career, he can always rely on his wife for love and support.
He confessed: ''Underneath the surface where it's real, and where it's still and where it's deep, that is the love I have with Deb.''
