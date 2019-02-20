Hugh Jackman has achieved his dream of making it into the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 50-year-old actor previously revealed that he and his brother were desperate to set a record growing up but he has now become a record breaker thanks to his multiple performances as 'X-Men' character Wolverine.

In an interview with Alison Hammond on 'This Morning', Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, presented 'The Greatest Showman' star with his certificate for having the longest career as a live action Marvel superhero having played the mutant for 16 years.

Upon receiving his certificate, Jackman exclaimed: ''That is officially amazing!''

Jackman holds the record with fellow 'X-Men' star Sir Patrick Stewart as both have had Marvel careers that span 16 years 228 days as Wolverine and Professor Charles Xavier respectively.

Both actors made their first appearance as Marvel superheroes in 'X-Men' in 2000, with their most recent appearance being in 'Logan' in 2017.

Speaking via video link on the UK TV show, Stewart, 78, said: ''I have discovered that you and I are now in the Guinness Book of Records, congratulations my friend there's another thing to hang on to a wall.''

A post on the official Guinness World Records Twitter account showed Jackman getting his certificate from Glenday, which was captioned: ''Welcome to the family, @RealHughJackman. Congratulations on your record-breaking @Marvel career as Wolverine.''

Jackman and his brother had attempted to beat the record for playing ''badminton nonstop'' as they thought it would be the ''easiest way'' to get into the book.

He said:'' My brother and I did come up with the easiest way to get in; badminton nonstop is about 54 hours. So we both decided to stay up for two nights to see if it was possible it was a school night I, of course, fell asleep all day through school I just loved that at that age we were thinking somehow that would work.''