Hugh Jackman is in talks to star in 'Bad Education'.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor is said to have entered discussions about appearing in the Automatik motion picture, which has been penned by screenwriter Mike Makowsky, and will be directed by Cory Finley.

Insiders have told Variety that the script is based on real events Makowsky experienced at school.

Details are yet to have been revealed, but the movie is expected to have the feel of 1999 film 'Election', which starred Matthew Broderick and Reese Witherspoon and revolved around a high school election.

'La La Land' producer Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones are set to produce alongside Oren Moverman, Eddie Vaisman, and Julia Lebedev.

It's not known if Jackman will be required to sing if he signs up to the motion picture, but he did in his latest musical movie 'The Greatest Showman', in which he played P. T. Barnum, and he had to have his skin cancer stitches redone after performing a line in the film.

He recently explained: ''There was a lot riding on the final read through - there were a lot of people there with cheque books - but I'd had a skin cancer removed from my nose the day before and my surgeons said I must not on any account sing because it could rupture the 80 stitches.

''A stand in was going to sing my part, but when it came to the big final number I was so taken up by the moment that I sang my heart out.

''When I finished it was a good showbiz moment and everyone was happy but there was blood trickling down.''