Hugh Jackman gave ''strict instructions'' to his family so they could spot him during his BRITs performance, because there were 130 other dancers on stage with him.
The 50-year-old actor opened up the award ceremony at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday (20.02.19) with a special performance of 'The Greatest Show' - taken from his hit movie of the same name - and said his stage production was so big he had to let his family know where he would be positioned so they'd be able to see him when they watched him on television.
Speaking on the red carpet before the event, he said: ''When they asked me to do this, I literally said yes halfway through. I mean, when in my life did I think I'd be opening the BRIT Awards? Never.
''We have 130 dancer, I don't wanna ... It's massive. It's so massive I've had to give strict instructions to my family so they can spot me. There's a lot of stuff going on. I'm wearing a red carnation ... No I'm not. But it's gonna be so much fun. I can't wait.''
Hugh was surprised when he arrived at the award show to find his fans all singing 'Come Alive', and hopes his new musical ventures will ''finally'' make him cool in the eyes of his 13-year-old daughter Ava.
The Hollywood icon - who also has 18-year-old son Oscar with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness - said: ''It's kind of amazing. I mean I turned up ... It's a completely different demographic from me. I mean I'm used to 'Wolverine' fans, but I turn up here and there's a lot of young kids out here, and they start singing 'Come Alive' from 'The Greatest Showman' and I was like ... This is just amazing to me. And finally, to my daughter I'm cool for a second.''
