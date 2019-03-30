Hugh Jackman is too ''indecisive'' to be a director.

The 'Greatest Showman' star - who has children Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13, with wife Deborra-lee Furness - is still passionate about his acting career and doesn't think he has what it takes to step behind the camera and make movies.

Asked if he wants to direct, he said: ''Not really. I love acting. I'm married to someone who is a born director and it's a whole different way of thinking. I'm an indecisive person, I'd drive the crew crazy. 'What do you think, a red dress or a yellow dress?'''

But the 50-year-old star does still have a lot of other plans for the future.

He added: ''I'm being greedy but I'd love to do a movie musical every few years. And I'm ready to go back on Broadway. I've done a one-man show, but I haven't done a musical on Broadway for 15 years.''

When he was younger, the Australian star dreamed of a career on stage in England.

He said: ''My dream was the Royal Shakespeare Company or the National Theatre in London. My parents emigrated from England so the English thing was very strong. I was 28 when I did 'Oklahoma!' at the National. Everything else in the last 22 years has been an unbelievable bonus.''

Meanwhile, Hugh admitted he is hapless around the home when it comes to DIY.

He told OK! magazine: ''Do not ask me to come and fix anything in your home. I'm not just talking lightbulbs. If someone comes round and there's a drip. I go, 'You can fix that'. My dad was terrible at that and I'm terrible. I'm the worst handyman around!''