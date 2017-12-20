Hollywood star Hugh Jackman admitted he constantly has anxiety at the beginning of filming for a new movie.
The 49-year-old actor is a veteran of blockbusters starring as Marvel mutant Wolverine in the 'X-Men' franchise and his own standalone trilogy but he always approaches each job with nerves.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Jackman said: ''I have anxiety about a job. I worry and I think about them - hope tomorrow goes OK.''
Jackman is now starring as Phineas Taylor (PT) Barnum - the American showman remembered for promoting celebrated hoaxes and founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus - in movie musical 'The Greatest Showman' directed Michael Gracey.
And the star admitted he always wanted to make an original movie musical.
He said: ''My dream goal was always to do an original movie musical.
'''Les Miserables' was an incredible experience but the idea of creating something new ... it's what I love to do. When a musical is bad, it's like a teenager's sock - it's terrible, stinks to high heaven. If you get it wrong, it's very much a knife edge. Which is why they're not done very often.''
When Jackman first started out as a professional actor in 1995 most of his roles were on the stage with roles in Australia in musicals 'Beauty and the Beast', 'Sunset Boulevard' and 'Summa Cabaret'.
But although he was confident of his acting abilities he never ''felt like a singer''.
He said: ''I never felt like a singer. When I got a job, I had singing lessons paid for me, so it was clear I was no song 'n' dance man.''
