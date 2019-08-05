Hugh Jackman denied that Robbie Williams will appear in 'The Greatest Showman' sequel.

It was rumoured the 50-year-old actor would be creating a special role for the 'Let Me Entertain You' singer in the hotly-anticipated follow up to last year's musical smash hit after Robbie joined him on the UK leg of his 'The Man. The Music. The Show' tour.

However, the leading man has revealed that the 'X Factor' judge will not be featuring in the sequel to the original film, which starred Jackman as circus owner P. T. Barnum.

A spokesperson for the actor told the Metro.co.uk: ''There is no truth to this story''.

Speculation began after an insider claimed Jackman could be using his producer power to land his new pal a role in the film after the formed a bond on the road.

The source said: ''The Robbie and Hugh bromance is just going from strength to strength, Hugh wants space to be made for them to do a number and sing and act in his 'Greatest Showman' sequel.''

The 'Logan' star previously revealed that ''work'' has begun on a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman' but he is ''not sure'' exactly how that will work.

He said: ''The real answer is 'could be'. I'm not sure. I'm being completely honest with you, there is talk of something going around but no one is really sure. I think right now there's more emphasis being put on what will happen with it ... No one is really sure right now, so that's the honest truth.

''But I think someone is working on a treatment for something ... I know they are, they're working on a treatment for something.''