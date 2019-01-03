'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman has revealed he received a sign that he was destined to be an actor after completing his degree and realising he should be changing careers.
Hugh Jackman received a sign that he was destined to be an actor.
The 'Greatest Showman' star has revealed he realised he should be pursuing a career as a performer shortly after he got his degree at the University of Technology, Sydney.
Speaking to Deadline, he explained: ''There was a key moment when I was 23. I was living with five other students and the moment I walked into that house - they were acting students - I was like, 'I've just wasted three years.' ''
He decided to secretly apply and audition for a one-year course at the Actors' Centre in Sydney, and while he was accepted he would need to pay $3,500 to do the course.
Explaining that it was ''fate'', he revealed: ''I thought, 'I don't have $3,500, I can't ask my father, he's just helped me through college,' so I tore it up and put it in the waste bin.
''And the very next day I got a check from my father's mother's will for $3,500 - exactly. That's fate smacking you over the head!''
The 50-year-old actor's career has gone from strength to strength, with roles in films as varied as musical 'Les Miserables' and gritty comic book blockbuster 'Logan'.
This year, he will be hitting the road for his first ever tour as he performs songs from his hit musical with 'The Man. The Music. The Show'.
The actor confirmed plans for multiple dates across Europe, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.
Hugh will perform tracks from 'The Greatest Showman', 'Les Miserable' and more from Broadway productions and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.
