Hugh Jackman's daughter has banned him from her dance classes.

The 'Greatest Showman' actor - who has Oscar, 18, and Ava, 14, with wife Deborra-lee Furness - is a supportive parent but his youngest child asked him to stop watching her lessons because he kept getting mobbed by the other dancers.

He said: ''My daughter does dance and I go watch her.

''But after 'The Greatest Showman', I had 60 young girls in their tutus coming up to be and my daughter says, 'You are not coming to dance again!' ''

The 50-year-old actor also admitted his son has stopped listening to any advice he wants to impart.

He said: ''I'm more reminded of my age when I look at my son, who is now 18.

''He's at a point in his life where he doesn't think he should be following his father's advice any more.

''Anytime I ask him to do something or listen to me, he just says, 'I'm an adult now. I can do what I want.' ''

But while the 'Logan' actor may not be giving out advice at the moment, he is always willing to listen to any guidance offered by his wife.

He told Closer magazine: ''I met her a long time before I became famous and she has always loved me regardless of my success or my status.

''She was also the one who has always supported me in pursuing my career, especially at the beginning when she had many opportunities to work but she believed in me and wanted to help me get my Hollywood career going.

''There have been many moments where I was getting seduced by different projects and I could have let my ambition get the better of me, but she was always there to say, 'No dear, this is not the moment, this isn't a good project for you,' and she would always be right.

''That's why I always listen to her advice.''