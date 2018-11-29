Hugh Jackman has announced his first world tour and he will perform hit songs from 'The Greatest Showman', 'Les Miserables' and more.
Hugh Jackman has announced his first world tour.
The 50-year-old actor will perform 'The Man. The Music. The Show' for multiple dates across Europe and the United Kingdom, before he heads to the United States for shows in the likes of New York City's Madison Square Garden, Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and Los Angeles' famous Hollywood Bowl.
Hugh will perform tracks from 'The Greatest Showman', 'Les Miserable' and more from Broadway and films, accompanied by a live orchestra.
In the UK, Hugh will perform at Manchester Arena on Friday, May 24, and then onto Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 27. After a show at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on May 30, he will return to the UK for two shows at London's famous O2 Arena on June 2 and June 3.
The world tour kicks off on May 13 at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, followed by shows at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne and the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. There are also shows in Hallenstadion, Zurich, the SAP Arena in Mannheim and the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France.
Back in the United States, Hugh will perform over 20 shows across the length and breadth of the country, in what promises to be an exciting show.
Tickets for the UK shows go on sale at 9am on Fri 7 December at HughJackmanTheShow.com.
The full list of dates for Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show are as follows:
May 13 - Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
May 14 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
May 16 - Lanxess Arena, Cologne
May 17 - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
May 19 - Hallenstadion, Zurich
May 21 - SAP Arena, Mannheim
May 22 - AccorHotels Arena, Paris
May 24 - Manchester Arena, Manchester
May 27 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
May 30 - 3Arena, Dublin
June 2 - The O2 Arena, London
June 3 - The O2 Arena, London
June 18 - Toyota Center, Houston
June 19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas
June 21 - United Center, Chicago
June 22 - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul
June 24 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
June 25 - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
June 27 - TD Garden, Boston
June 28 - Madison Square Garden, New York City
June 29 - Madison Square Garden, New York City
June 30 - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
July 1 - Capital One Arena, Washington DC
July 3 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta
July 5 - Amalie Arena, Tampa
July 6 - BB&T Center, Sunrise
July 10 - Pepsi Center, Denver
July 11 - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
July 13 - MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
July 14 - Gila River Arena, Glendale
July 16 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego
July 17 - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose
July 19 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
July 20 - Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
In an almost fourth-wall-breaking episode, the latest installment of the Wolverine movie series acknowledges the...
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Based on the true story of an unapologetic underdog who never won anything, this British...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
After several high-profile grown-up movies (from Atonement to Anna Karenina), director Joe Wright aims this...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...