'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman has revealed he is returning to Broadway in 2020 to take the lead in 'The Music Man'.
The 'Greatest Showman' actor - who won a Tony Award in 2003 for his Broadway debut as Peter Allen in 'The Boy From Oz' - revealed the exciting news on Twitter and confirmed he will be treading the boards once again as he takes on the leading role of Harold Hill in 'The Music Man' from October 22 next year.
Opening up about the history he shares with the production, Hugh said in a statement: ''The first musical I was ever a part of was the phenomenal 'The Music Man'. The year was 1983, and I was at Knox Grammar School in Sydney, Australia.
''I was one of the traveling salesmen, and I think I can actually (almost) remember that unforgettable opening number! That was probably the moment when the magic of theater was born in me.
''The idea of bringing The Music Man back to Broadway has been lurking in the back of my brain for a long time, maybe even for 35 years, and when Scott Rudin called me with that very idea, I was floored. To finally be doing this is a huge thrill.''
The 50-year-old star has appeared on the big screen over the years in the likes of 'Logan' and 'The Prestige', but he has made no secret of his love for live theatre.
This year, he's hitting the road for his first ever arena tour with 'Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show', and he previously revealed he has always felt ''very natural'' on stage.
He recently said: ''I remember when I was about five or six doing 'Camelot' on stage at school and, from that moment I went on to the stage, it felt very natural to me.
''Halfway through the show they out a big crown on my head, which was too big and it slipped down and covered my entire face.
''I thought 'Oh no this is a disaster' but then I heard an uproarious laugh from the audience and thought 'No, it's all good, it's fun'. I fell in love with it then and I've been that way ever since.''
