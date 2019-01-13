'The Greatest Showman' star Hugh Jackman admitted he has always felt ''very natural'' on stage, and he revealed he first realised it was what he wanted to do when he was just six years old.
Hugh Jackman has always felt ''very natural'' on stage.
The 50-year-old actor recalled his first experience on stage and admitted he ''fell in love'' with performing from the moment he set foot on stage in a production of 'Camelot' when he was just six years old.
In an interview with Hello magazine, he said:''I remember when I was about five or six doing 'Camelot' on stage at school and, from that moment I went on to the stage, it felt very natural to me.
''Halfway through the show they out a big crown on my head, which was too big and it slipped down and covered my entire face.
''I thought 'Oh no this is a disaster' but then I heard an uproarious laugh from the audience and thought 'No, it's all good, it's fun'. I fell in love with it then and I've been that way ever since. ''
The Tony winning actor recently produced and starred in the musical blockbuster 'The Greatest Showman' - based on the life of circus legend P.T Barnum - and will be going back to his theatrical roots with a tour based on the film called 'Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show.' which will arrive in the UK in May.
The 'Wolverine' star opened up about the show and believes that despite criticism, the story is one of acceptance and love.
He explained: ''I love the show because it's all about accepting who you are. Barnum lived at a time when people who looked different were considered not just different but cursed by god. Many were locked in basements and never shown to the public.
''Barnum included them in his show. He got criticism for exploiting them - and yes he certainly knew how to put bums on a seat- but he made them proud of who they were.
''If we all own up to our differences and start to embrace them in everybody else then it can be what makes life special and fantastic.''
