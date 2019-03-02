Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra-lee Furness has ''never'' Googled herself, because if people have ''mean'' things to say about her, it's not her ''problem''.
The 63-year-old actress - who has been married to 'The Greatest Showman' star since 1996, and has children Oscar, 18, and Ava, 13, with him - insists she's never been tempted to search for herself on the popular search engine, because she says it's not her ''problem'' if people have ''mean'' things to say about her.
Asked whether she's ever Googled herself, Deborra-lee said: ''Never. Because you know what? It's nothing to do with me. If someone sitting in Des Moines (Iowa) is going to say something mean about someone they don't even know, it's their problem.''
The 'Legend of the Guardians' actress also spoke about gender equality, saying the world, especially the film industry, is ''on our way'' to achieving true equality.
Speaking to Australia's Stellar magazine, she added: ''We're on our way - I see a lot more cinematographers and directors [in the industry who are women] - but we've still got a long way to go.''
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman recently revealed he never goes more than two weeks without seeing his wife.
He said: ''She has the two-week rule. No roles that take you away that long. That was that rule, which we've kept for 25 years.''
And the 50-year-old actor says being honest is important in a relationship.
He added: ''Even if it's embarrassing, even if you're shameful, even if you've screwed up, be honest. If you can trust each other, that's better. She knows more about me than anybody else.
Hugh previously revealed he ''knew very early'' that his wife was ''the one''.
He said: ''I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew [she was the one]. She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me. I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me.''
