Hugh Hefner's son Cooper has admitted he finds it hard to see how his father has declined physically.
Hugh Hefner's son find it ''tough'' to see his famous father in ill health.
The 91-year-old Playboy founder has largely retreated from the spotlight in recent years and Cooper Hefner, 25, admits his dad is struggling, but he is thankful that he hasn't experienced mental deterioration.
Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter of his dad: ''It's tough to watch him struggle, but I'm just happy it's physical and not mental.''
Cooper has taken creative control of the Playboy brand, and though he wouldn't dream of donning his father's famous loungewear to the office, he does still put on Hugh's famous pyjamas now and again.
He admitted: ''I suit up in my dad's pyjamas for our Midsummer Night's Dream party; it's a nice note to the past.
''It would be a major mistake -- ridiculous -- to wear them to the office. I think about the Playboy philosophy constantly, but I have my own point of view. It's what will have to carry me through.''
Cooper's mother, Kimberley Conrad, was the adult publication's Playmate of the Year in 1989, and her nude picture used to hang in the library of their home, which her son admits was ''weird''.
However, he insisted: ''The image being up now wouldn't bother me.
''On Mother's Day [this year], I asked her if she would be interested in reshooting her original cover. Two weeks later we did it.''
Meanwhile, Cooper believes E! reality show 'The Girls Next Door', which chronicled the lives of Playboy models and Hugh's then-girlfriends, including Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Bridget Marquardt, and Holly Madison, and ran from 2005 to 2010 damaged their brand.
He said: ''[The show] collected a young audience but didn't do a good job of conveying how Playboy is both playful and sophisticated.''
To read the full interview with Cooper, visit www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/hugh-hefners-son-cooper-plans-remake-playboy-my-generation-1031468
Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.
Slipknot's Corey Taylor says Chester Bennington was a ''sweetheart of a guy'' and people can't understand the pain he was dealing with.
The famous Batman villain is getting his very own movie.
Jay-Z and Beyonce have a $52.8 million mortgage on their new $88 million home which could see them pay back around $252,000 a month over the next 30...
The film will tell a new story, separate from those in the video game world.
The former 'Corrie' star will appear alongside Jodie Whittaker.
Fans will finally get the opportunity to get involved in a public event honouring the star.