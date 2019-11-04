Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner has married Scarlett Byrne.

The 28-year-old son of the late Playboy founder has revealed he has tied the knot with the British actress, whom he has been engaged to since 2015.

Posting on Twitter, Cooper wrote: ''Scarlett and I have made it officially legal and the two of us could not be happier. Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner. I very much look forward to planning our wedding celebrations in the months ahead. I love you, Scarlett.''

Scarlett, 29, also confirmed the news on Instagram, where she changed her name to Mrs. Hefner.

The 'Harry Potter' star wrote: ''Cooper and I are excited to share that we legally married. We are looking forward to planning our wedding in the coming months where we will celebrate further with our friends and family. I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together. My heart is so full and I am so grateful for our love.''

Cooper's wedding comes after he recently shared a list of important life lessons he had learned from his late father, to mark the second anniversary of his passing.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: ''Have integrity--be honest and you will find nothing unwanted follows you in life. Be compassionate--there are many that see the world differently than you, be patient.

''Stay loyal--know where you came from, and know who you are. Choose and commit to people and projects in life. Those committed pursuits will bring you the greatest relationships and rewards.

''Think of others--give your time, your financial resources, or your talents to something bigger than self. Make serving humanity intimately a part of your journey.

''Enjoy yourself--life is short and should not always be serious. Be playful when it's appropriate and smile often. Lessons from my father that are values of mine. We miss you, however you are very much still with us. (sic)''