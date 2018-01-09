Hugh Grant is reportedly set to become a father for the fifth time as he and his partner Anna Eberstein are expecting their third child together.
The 57-year-old actor and his partner Anna Eberstein - who already have son John, five, and a two-year-old daughter together - are believed to be expecting their third child, Hugh's fifth, later this year, after the Swedish television presenter was spotted with a sizeable baby bump whilst in a New York City airport on Tuesday (09.01.18).
The 'Notting Hill' star - who also already has six-year-old daughter Tabitha and four-year-old son Felix with his former partner Tinglan Hong - and Anna have yet to confirm the news in a statement, but Anna's mother is quoted by Swedish magazine 'Aftonbladet' as saying Anna's due date is ''soon''.
She reportedly said: ''I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon.''
The couple attended the Golden Globe awards together on Sunday (07.01.18) where Anna, 39, debuted her burgeoning bump, though she concealed it partly with a loose fitting black top and accompanying black blazer.
Hugh and Anna have remained largely private about their family, and the name of their young daughter is still not yet known to the public after her birth was confirmed to a Swedish news outlet by Anna's mother.
She said at the time: ''Anna Eberstein from Sundsvall has had her second child with film star Hugh Grant.
''The newest member of the family saw the light of day for the first time last Wednesday.''
Anna's mother also spoke of the pair's first child to a newspaper in 2014, when she dubbed the tot as ''wonderful''.
She said: ''It is a wonderful little cute grandchild boy I have got. I already had a grandchild since earlier, and it's such fun to have another one.''
As of the time of writing, it is unknown exactly when Hugh and Anna are expected to welcome their new arrival.
