Hugh Grant is married.

The 57-year-old actor and Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein - the mother of three of his children - tied the knot in London on Friday (25.05.18).

The pair were spotted posing for pictures outside Chelsea Register Office in the English capital with a group of friends following the ceremony.

Sources told The Sun: ''Everybody looked very happy and relaxed, it was obviously an informal occasion with only very close family members present.

''They both looked delighted, smiling at passers-by and laughing with the children.

''It was obviously a lovely day for all involved.''

Anna opted for a casual miniskirt and shirt and a plain gold wedding band, while Hugh chose a navy suit and an unusual gold ring with three gemstones.

Anna and Hugh's children are John, five and a three-year-old daughter whose name is unknown, with a third child born in March this year.

Hugh also has daughter Tabitha, six, and son Felix, five, with his former partner Tinglan Hong.

Hugh previously insisted he was not interested in marriage as he thought it was a recipe for ''misery''.

He said in 2015: ''I'm not really a believer in marriage. I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery.''

Hugh's former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley - who he dated for 13 years - previously joked being a parent had ''improved'' the 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star - who is godfather to her son Damien - and made him a less ''miserable'' person.

She said: ''Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It's improved him. He's gone up the scale.''

Hugh recently spoke of how close he and Elizabeth have stayed despite the end of their relationship.

He said: ''We're like brother and sister... I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together.

''We went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.''