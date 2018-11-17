Hugh Grant admits he looks forward to working on location because his kids wear him out.
Hugh Grant's life is ''total chaos'' now he has children.
The 58-year-old actor has Tabitha, seven, and Felix, five, with Tinglan Hong and three other young kids with his wife Anna Eberstein, and he admits he now looks forward to going away to work because it gives him some rare peace and quiet.
Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: ''I have five small children and life is total chaos. I've always said yes to writing or directing a project, but part of my problem now is that I just lack time. Being away for a week for work seems like bliss - mostly because I don't have someone throwing yoghurt at me!''
Since becoming a dad, the 'Florence Foster Jenkins' actor has struck up a friendship with actress Penelope Cruz - who has Leo, seven, and Luna, five, with husband Javier Bardem - after running into her at children's groups.
He said: ''Sometimes I see Penelope Cruz at a playgroup in London. We have a chat while our children kill each other. She's very lovely!''
Hugh doesn't think any of his kids will want to follow in his acting footsteps and jokingly claimed that that's a good thing.
The 'Paddington 2' star quipped: ''It's crossed my mind but thankfully I've been to see them in their school plays and they're all utterly talentless so I don't think that problem will arrive, thank god.''
