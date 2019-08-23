Hugh Grant marriage hasn't recovered since his wife caught him watching 'The Sound Of Music'.

The 58-year-old actor tied the knot with TV producer Anna Eberstein in 2018 and quipped that the men in her native Sweden are much manlier than he is and she didn't know what to do when she found him singing along to the famous musical.

He said: ''I don't think I could live without 'The Sound Of Music'. My Swedish wife is used to real men. She comes from the north of Sweden, where men don't even drink tea, because that's considered too girly. I was caught by her once, watching 'The Sound of Music' and singing along with the Mother Superior. And honestly, our marriage has never really been the same since.''

Hugh also revealed he misses the good old days when ''everyone was having affairs and drinking all night'' on film sets.

The actor says acting is never very enjoyable for him but it was much more tolerable before he found fame in the 1994 movie 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' as actors and actresses were more open to misbehaving.

He told Deadline: ''I don't know that acting is ever a pleasure, but in the old days, before I got a bit of success - before Four Weddings - films used to be fun. Frankly, you were grateful it was being made at all, and you were getting paid. There was never any real chance of anybody seeing it, so you could have fun, get drunk, and chat up your co-stars or the crew. Film units used to be really fun, especially if you were on location. Nobody had smartphones, so you really got to know one another. Everyone was having affairs and drinking all night. It's so different now. There's no misbehaviour anymore. Actresses come out of their trailers on time. That's boring. We used to love all the tantrums. I still like to throw in a mini tantrum, just to keep everyone going. One per film.''

Hugh also revealed he would love to follow in the footsteps of his 'Love Actually' character David by becoming Prime Minister but he probably wouldn't get elected due to his extreme views.

He explained: ''Well, there's a certain sort of person who walks up and says they loved me as the Prime Minister in 'Love, Actually'. I think I'd be a marvellous Prime Minister in real life, though some of my policies might seem a little eccentric to most people. I'd ban headphones; particularly earbuds. Anyone wearing earbuds, I think we should have the police arrest them on the spot. Leaf blowers, too. Anyone who uses a leaf blower, or hires someone to use one, should be compelled to wear it rectally, with it switched on. Maybe that's a little extreme. I told you I probably wouldn't win an election.''

And Hugh joked that he hates his frequent co-star Ben Whishaw, as he tortures him in all of their projects together.

He said: ''I clearly want Ben Whishaw dead. 'Cloud Atlas' came first. He played my wife in that, and I've clearly done terrible things to my wife. That's Ben abuse number one. In 'Paddington 2' I put him in prison, and then tried to kill him on a train. Then, in 'A Very English Scandal', I seduce him, rape him, and try having him murdered. He's been very nice about it.''