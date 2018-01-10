Hugh Grant has said he was an ''idiot'' for the 1995 scandal in which he was arrested for lewd conduct with a prostitute.
The 57-year-old actor was arrested over two decades ago in Los Angeles for his actions with a prostitute named Divine Brown a week before his movie 'Nine Months' was due for release.
And now, reflecting on his actions, Hugh has noted that at the time he admitted his actions outright, rather than lying about having a ''psychological problem''.
He said: ''I was just an idiot. I didn't try to say, 'I've got this psychological problem.' I just said, 'I did it'.''
At the time of the incident, the 'Paddington 2' star was dating Elizabeth Hurley, who stayed with him through the ordeal, and although the pair split five years later, they are still great friends.
Speaking on 'The Jess Cagle Interview', Hugh said: ''We're like brother and sister . . . I think it's partly because we went from zero to somewhere together, and we went through terrible years at the beginning when neither of us had any work, living in a tiny flat. It was quite bonding.''
Hugh apologised for the incident at the time during an appearance 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno', where he admitted to doing a ''bad thing''.
He said at the time: ''You know in life what's a good thing to do and a bad thing to do. I did a bad thing.''
Meanwhile, Hugh is set to become a father for the fifth time as his partner Anna Eberstein - with whom he already has son John, five, and a two-year-old daughter - is pregnant.
Anna's mother confirmed the news to a Swedish news outlet when she said: ''I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon.''
The 'Notting Hill' actor also has six-year-old daughter Tabitha and four-year-old son Felix with his former partner Tinglan Hong.
